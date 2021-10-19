FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSV opened at $195.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstService has a 12 month low of $126.13 and a 12 month high of $197.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstService stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

