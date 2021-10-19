FirstService (FSV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$1.01 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$863.90 million.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$242.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$235.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$217.50. FirstService has a one year low of C$162.91 and a one year high of C$249.90. The firm has a market cap of C$10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,600 shares in the company, valued at C$49,584,000. Also, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,567,007.60. Insiders sold 8,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,072 over the last quarter.

FSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$228.25.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

