FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $198.11

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $198.11 and last traded at $198.08, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.55.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in FirstService by 35.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in FirstService by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FirstService by 53.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

