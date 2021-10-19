Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $31,987,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $6,803,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

