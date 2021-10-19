Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $86,400.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,190. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after acquiring an additional 564,303 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 334,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

