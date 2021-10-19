Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.43% of Five9 worth $425,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $233,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,542 shares of company stock worth $7,443,013. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Barclays upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.76. 9,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -222.66 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

