Flamingo Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $74.85 million and $26.03 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00099795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,392.57 or 1.00178366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.29 or 0.05961303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020997 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

