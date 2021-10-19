Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 7.8%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 112,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,504,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.91.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fluor by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.