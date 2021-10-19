Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 7.8%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 112,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,504,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Fluor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fluor by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.