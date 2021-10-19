Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.56% of Flushing Financial worth $50,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 42.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $714.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FFIC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

