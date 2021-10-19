Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $714.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 over the last three months. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flushing Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Flushing Financial worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.