Flux (FLUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.57 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $81.57 million and $926,999.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flux has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00226498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00107553 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00121514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001617 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 217,068,455 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

