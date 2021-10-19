FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho started coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

