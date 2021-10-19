Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Henry Schein worth $103,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

