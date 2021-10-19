Fmr LLC Has $90.57 Million Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.98% of First Foundation worth $90,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 191,460 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFWM stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

