Fmr LLC Has $91.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,617 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.81% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $91,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $249.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average is $234.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.39 and a 52 week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

