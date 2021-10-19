Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1,130.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,001 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $106,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,462,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

