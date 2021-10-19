Fmr LLC Purchases 303,041 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 303,041 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco worth $103,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Invesco by 128.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 189.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco by 1,400.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

