Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 204.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.82% of Methode Electronics worth $90,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MEI opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

