Fmr LLC Sells 27,017 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,017 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.42% of HealthEquity worth $95,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,363.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,992. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

