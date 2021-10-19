Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,531,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,311,188. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

