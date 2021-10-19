ForgeRock Inc’s (NYSE:FORG) Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 26th

ForgeRock’s (NYSE:FORG) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 26th. ForgeRock had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During ForgeRock’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

