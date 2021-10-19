Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.64% of Forte Biosciences worth $25,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 61.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $43.57.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBRX shares. FBR & Co. lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

