Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,155 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Forterra worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Forterra by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 329,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,143 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

