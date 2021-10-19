Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 362,474 shares.The stock last traded at $45.17 and had previously closed at $45.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

