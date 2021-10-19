Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wolfe Research

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.67.

TSE FTS traded down C$0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.60. 686,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,013. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$59.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9007699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

