Fortis (TSE:FTS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.16

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.16 and traded as high as C$56.39. Fortis shares last traded at C$56.34, with a volume of 1,263,250 shares changing hands.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.16.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9007699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.62%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

