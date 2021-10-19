Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.68. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 70,236 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
