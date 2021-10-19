Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.68. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 70,236 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.