Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.73.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.