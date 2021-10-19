Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.73.

FBHS stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

