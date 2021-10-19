Fractal (FCL) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Fractal has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $1.02 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00064556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00099818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,616.93 or 1.00019083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.69 or 0.06027784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars.

