Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.31

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.31 and traded as high as $41.84. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 45,175 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

The company has a market cap of $588.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.