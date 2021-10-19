Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

