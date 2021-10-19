Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.70% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $23,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $124.01 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Paul bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.