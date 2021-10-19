Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,952 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

