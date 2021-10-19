Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,677 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.44% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $656.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.03.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TSHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

