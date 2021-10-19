Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.59% of Athira Pharma worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 161,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 588,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 414,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $358.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

