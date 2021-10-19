Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,158 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.43% of Columbia Sportswear worth $27,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after buying an additional 139,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $57,826,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,354,000 after buying an additional 56,743 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

COLM stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

