Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 276,200 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Azure Power Global worth $23,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.72. Azure Power Global Limited has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

