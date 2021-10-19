Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 9,253 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.80% of Noah worth $23,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 55,987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

NYSE NOAH opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.38. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $52.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

