Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

USMV stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

