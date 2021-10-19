Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,208 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $24,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $144.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 512,991 shares of company stock worth $9,252,697. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.