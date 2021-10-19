Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.