Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,405 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.31% of I-Mab worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,792,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 128,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

