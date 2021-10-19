Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,502 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of Franklin Resources worth $26,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,968,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

