Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 151.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,178 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $26,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,666,000 after purchasing an additional 77,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,568,000 after purchasing an additional 291,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,467.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,731. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

