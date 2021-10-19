Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $26,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Shares of PXD opened at $189.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

