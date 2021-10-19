Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Healthpeak Properties worth $24,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.