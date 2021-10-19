Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $22,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

