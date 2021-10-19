Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,430 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.65%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.