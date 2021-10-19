Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.01 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.30% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $84.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

